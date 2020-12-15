Mitrovic back for Fulham against Brighton

Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic is back in contention for the game against Brighton.

The Serbian has been struggling with a niggling injury but Scott Parker confirmed he will be added to the squad.







Chances are Mitrovic will take a seat on the bench, with Ivan Cavaleiro preferred as the lone striker, but the head coach is delighted the Portuguese is “looking over his shoulder”.

“It’s always good to have healthy competition,” Parker said. “Aleks understands that. And on the flip side, Cav understands he’s got Mitrovic and Kamara looking over his shoulder.

“Players want that as well. It makes players work harder; keeps them where they need to be.

“The fear of someone taking your shirt makes them go the extra yard in training, and that’s where it needs to be for these players.”

Parker reckons it’s “devastating” news that no sooner were fans welcomed back for the heartening 1-1 draw with Liverpool on Sunday they will be kept out again by London’s move into tier three in an attempt to curb the increase in Covid-19 infections.

Parker said: “The atmosphere was electric on Sunday, and I can’t lie, it’s very disappointing. I’m gutted for us and the fans.”







