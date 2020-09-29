Parker ‘has an issue’ with Fulham chief Khan’s comments

Scott Parker says he can’t control tweets posted by Tony Khan – but the Whites boss is still upset by them.

He tweeted: “I apologize to @FulhamFC supporters for our performance tonight.”

He went on to explain the failed attempts to bring in centre-halves, to which Parker had no real issue.

It was the word “performance” that stuck in the head coach’s craw.

Parker said: “Apologising for the performance? I don’t agree with that.

“I have an issue with it, because we worked tirelessly up until the 95th minute.

“We came up short, but the players tried their hardest.”

Parker’s understanding of performance is a lack of desire; a poor work ethic – none of which he insists was absent – and therefore didn’t merit an apology from Khan.

Khan orchestrated a disastrous £100m spending spree when Whites were promoted to the Premier League in 2018, but has been more cautious in the club’s outlay this time.

He has also discovered that quality centre-halves are at a premium.

Khan tweeted: “We’ve looked to add centre-backs since Wembley, I’m sorry we haven’t yet as 2 got COVID + we lost a Free we thought was close + had another issue with a 4th CB. I promise players in + better efforts from this squad.”

