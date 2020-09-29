Fulham trio set to miss Bees clash

Fulham will face Brentford in a re-run of May’s Championship play-off final on Thursday minus three key players.

New right-back Kenny Tete picked up a calf problem during the 3-0 home defeat to Aston Villa and is set for a scan.







Midfielders Harrison Reed and Mario Lemina have also suffered “knocks”, according to boss Scott Parker, who isn’t confident two of the three would be available for the next Premier League clash at Wolves on Sunday either.

Parker said: “We’ll see where we are when we know the extent of Kenny’s injury.

‘The other two won’t play Thursday, and it looks like two of the three won’t play at Wolves.”

However, the Carabao Cup clash with the near neighbours at their new ground does open doors for a number of fringe players including Jean Michael Seri.

“There will be a mixture of things (against Brentford),” Parker said.

“There are some players who are short of a pre-season and need minutes on the pitch to get up to speed.

“But at the same time, we’re there to win the match.”







