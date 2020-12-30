Parker ‘can’t wait’ to go up against former boss Mourinho

Scott Parker admits Jose Mourinho brought ideas the Fulham head coach had never seen before when the pair were at Chelsea together.

The Special One was just off the back of a Champions League triumph with Porto and Parker was six months into a long-term contract after joining from Charlton.







Tonight, 16 years later, the two are due to face each other as coaches in opposite dugouts at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for the first time.

Parker has to pinch himself.

He said: “It only felt like yesterday I was a player at Chelsea and he was manager. I’m relishing the opportunity and can’t wait to meet up with again.”

Parker recalled: “He had charisma. I think winning the Champions League brought confidence for Jose and also the squad and how they perceived that.

“He was very detailed. He came into Chelsea and brought new ideas; ideas and training methods a lot of us had never seen.

“I have nothing but fond memories of that time.”

Mourinho also had time to text Parker when he was appointed manager at Fulham, and when the Whites boss won promotion from the Championship last season.

“He’s got something about him and as a manager what’s he done speaks for itself,” Parker added.







