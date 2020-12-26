Gray: Fulham dropped two points

Assistant manager Stuart Gray admitted that Fulham’s 0-0 draw at home to Southampton was a disappointing outcome.

Chances were scarce – and the lack of goals in what was a dull encounter overall in west London remains a concern ahead of Fulham’s next game, at Tottenham next Wednesday.

“We’re a little disappointed,” said Gray, in the absence of head coach Scott Parker, who missed the Craven Cottage clash due to Covid-19 related self-isolation.

“You can tell by their (Southampton’s) reaction that they were happy to get the point.

“We got into some very good areas. The final ball let us down at times but that’s now four games unbeaten in the Premier League which is very difficult to do.

“We’re playing against a very good side today in what they do. The final piece of the jigsaw is to put the ball in the net.

“I’m a glass-half-full guy, and four games unbeaten compared to the start of the season says we’re going in the right direction.

“Most importantly, the attitude and application of the players is spot on. The work-rate they put in has been outstanding.”

Although absent today, an optimistic Gray revealed that Parker was issuing instructions to the Fulham players at half-time.

Gray explained: “We did a meeting at half-time through a computer.

“He was making the decisions with subs and strategy, but credit to the lads who knew their gameplan. They’re seeing it more as two points lost.”

