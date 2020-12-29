Fit-again Tete in Fulham squad for Tottenham game

Kenny Tete has been added to the Fulham squad for the first time in three months as his side prepares to face Tottenham.

The right-back limped out of the 3-0 home defeat by Aston Villa at the end of September and needed specialist treatment on a torn calf.







However, the player who cost the Whites around £2m from Olympique Lyonnais in the transfer window has recovered, and after his wife also gave birth, Tete is back in the frame to take on Spurs.

Boss Scott Parker said: “Kenny will be in the squad for this game.

“He’s trained very well. He’s short of match minutes, but he’s done an awful lot of work.

“His numbers every week (have been good)…we’ve put him under real stress on match-like and physical work, and he’s come through with flying colours.”

Chances are Ola Aina will hang on to a spot on the right of defence, with the head coach pronouncing a clean bill of health for everyone else – albeit a weary squad.

Parker added: “There’s wear and tear of course, and some tired bodies, but no real issues. It’s a balancing act.”

Parker paid tribute to a Fulham side unbeaten in four, and work done in keeping opposition to just two goals in that time – both penalties – and one of those a debatable award at Newcastle.

He said: “Earlier in the season we had to score two or three to win a game – and Fulham were never going to do that.

“Now over the last six or seven games we’re a real threat, and we’ll go to Tottenham with that in mind.”







