Parker admits he faces ‘big challenge’ managing Fulham fringe players

Scott Parker admits he has a “big challenge” on his hands with the disaffected players who won’t get a Fulham squad number.

The Whites were hoping to loan or transfer another three or four players on the EFL transfer deadline day.







Instead, they managed to offload just one – Anthony Knockaert’s temporary switch to Nottingham Forest – with Terence Kongolo arriving after a move from Huddersfield.

That leaves the Fulham head coach with a headache.

At least four of his players will be out in the cold until January at the earliest.

Parker has to decide which four players from his squad of 29 to leave out in order to meet the requisite 25 allowed by the Premier League.

Parker said: “It’s a big challenge. It’s a very big squad and we tried to trim that squad down.

“Now, it’s a job for me to manage individuals and team dynamics; managing that team cohesion gives us the best chance.

“There’s going to be players who won’t get into that squad. But I’ve faced that challenge before and it’s up to me to make a decision as a squad up until January.”







