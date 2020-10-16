Nottingham Forest sign Fulham’s Knockaert on loan



Nottingham Forest have signed Fulham winger Anthony Knockaert on loan until January.

The former Brighton and Leicester wide-man only put pen to paper on a three-year contract in July in a deal potentially worth up to £15m after he helped the Whites return to the Premier League last season while on loan from Brighton.







Knockaert was signed by new Forest manager Chris Hughton for Brighton in 2016 and despite having added 13 new signings after missing out on the play-offs last season, the East Midlands club were keen to bring in another attacking player to a first-team squad that already boasts 30 players.