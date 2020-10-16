Fulham complete pre-deadline signing of Kongolo

Fulham have signed Terence Kongolo from Huddersfield in a £4m deal.

Kongolo, 26, moved to Craven Cottage on loan in January but suffered an injury soon afterwards and did not start a league game for the Whites.







He returns on a four-year contract with the option of an additional year.

“I’m really happy. It’s been a while, been waiting the whole day, but the end result is I can play for Fulham,” he told the club website.

“I’m proud to be here and I will give everything for this club.”

The deal to sign him was pushed through before Friday’s domestic transfer deadline – hours after news that recent signing Joachim Andersen has been sidelined by an ankle injury.

The arrival of another centre-back is a boost for boss Scott Parker following the loss of Andersen, who recently arrived on loan from Lyon.







