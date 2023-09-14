Palhinha and Reed sign new Fulham contracts

Joao Palhinha has signed a new contract with Fulham, as has Harrison Reed.

Palhinha has signed a five-year deal with the option of an additional year.

It comes after Fulham blocked a move to Bayern Munich for the Portuguese during the final stages of the recent transfer window.

Fellow midfielder Reed was wanted by Wolves but the Whites were keen for him to sign new terms – and he has agreed a four-year deal, also with the option of an additional year.

There had been reports claiming that Palhinha had made it clear to Fulham that he wanted to join Bayern when the transfer window reopens in January.

But he told the Whites’ website: “I feel happy. A lot of history happened these few weeks for me, you heard a lot of things about my future, but I’m just focused on my work at Fulham.

“I always have 100 per cent commitment with this club, I have all the respect for the club, for the fans. Since the first day, they supported me a lot, and me and my family felt this since the first moment that I arrived here.

“I will give everything that I have. It was always like that, on the field, outside of the field, in our dressing room with my teammates.

"I have a lot of respect for everyone here in Fulham and I am ready to start again, to give all my best, and I want to achieve good things."








