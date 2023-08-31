Fulham boss Silva braced for possible Palhinha exit

Marco Silva has indicated he is unsure if Joao Palhinha will be a Fulham player when his side face Manchester City on Saturday.

Palhinha is wanted by Bayern Munich after just over a year at Craven Cottage in which he has developed into one of the best central midfielders in the Premier League.







The 28-year-old trained with the Fulham squad on Thursday but with the transfer window closing at 11pm on Friday, it remains to be seen whether the club can fend off Bayern’s interest.

“As you know there has been interest from other clubs for Joao,” Whites boss Silva said.

“I will not make any comments about the situation of Joao as there is nothing new to say.

“But of course, it’s the business part of the club. The people who are taking care of that are doing their job. I’m doing my job as well to work for the club, but anything can happen in the next few hours.

“Probably it’s the first time this club is receiving so many offers, and big offers for some players.

“That means people are looking at what we did. I think it is a consequence of what we did and how we developed some players at this club.

“Now it’s up us to decide, from a financial point of view to take decisions and of course from a technical point of for me to decide, if I receive the okay from the club.”

Fulham have been looking at potential replacements for Palhinha and do not want to let him go unless they can bring someone else in.

Silva added: “We are talking about so many details, the timing, all that stuff – there are many things involved.

“It doesn’t make sense for us to lose a player like Joao, but of course we should have a replacement to come and help us.

“It’s the last few days of the market and in some positions it’s really difficult to replace people.

“I am doing my job and that is to put names forward and give solutions if any player is sold from our squad.”

Meanwhile, Fulham’s Harrison Reed is wanted by Wolves.







