Wolves keen on Reed but Fulham want him to sign new deal

Wolves are interested in Fulham midfielder Harrison Reed, who has been offered a new contract at Craven Cottage.

The Midlands club, which recently sold striker Raul Jimenez to Fulham, have made enquiries about Reed on the eve of Friday’s transfer deadline.

But Fulham want him to sign a new deal – his current contract expires next year and includes the option of a further year.

Reed, 28, has been a key player in helping the Whites reach the Premier League and then impress in their first season back in the top flight.

However, with Joao Palhinha being subject of a bid from Bayern Munich and Sasa Lucic injured for Saturday’s trip to Manchester City, Whites boss Marco Silva said he cannot afford to lose the former Southampton man.

“From last season we have been in contact with him about a new contract,” said Fulham boss Marco Silva.

“That shows how important a player he is to us.

“The numbers in our squad are so short and so many are important to us, we don’t want to lose players right now.”









He has started three of Fulham’s four matches this term.

Meanwhile, Fulham are trying to fend off interest in Joao Palhinha from Bayern Munich as the deadline approaches.







