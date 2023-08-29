Fulham close to signing Argentine striker Ocampos

Fulham look poised to sign striker Lucas Ocampos from Sevilla.

A deal appears to be in place for the Argentina international, 29, to move to Craven Cottage.

Whites boss Marcos Silva has been keen to bring in a striker to replace Aleksandar Mitrovic following the Serbian’s recent move to Saudi Arabia.







Other clubs have shown an interest in Ocampos, who has two years remaining on his contract at Sevilla.

The Spanish outfit signed him from Marseille in 2019 and before that he was at Monaco.

He started his career with River Plate and has had spells on loan at AC Milan, Genoa and Ajax.

Meanwhile, Fulham have completed the signing of defender Timothy Castagne from Leicester.







