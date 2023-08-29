Fulham confirm signing of Castagne from Leicester

Fulham have completed the signing of Belgium full-back Timothy Castagne from Leicester.

The 27-year-old, who joined the Foxes in 2020 from Atalanta, has signed a four-year contract after moving for an undisclosed fee.

He could make his debut Sunday’s Premier League match against Manchester City.







“It’s been a long transfer window, but finally I’m here, and I’m happy to be here,” Castagne told FFCtv.

“It’s a big relief. I’ve talked to the manager and I just can’t wait to start training and playing.”

Castagne is Fulham’s fourth summer signing of the summer, after the arrivals of Raul Jimenez, Calvin Bassey and Adama Traore.







