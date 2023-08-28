Fulham set to sign complete Castagne deal

Fulham are set to complete the signing of Belgium full-back Timothy Castagne from Leicester.

The 27-year-old, who joined the Foxes in 2020 from Atalanta, has undergone his medical and is expected to be in contention to play in Sunday’s Premier League match against Manchester City once the move has been rubber-stamped.







“It is not 100 per cent done but it is going to happen,” said Whites boss Marco Silva.

“He was one of my first targets when I was planning for the season.

“We have Kenny (Tete) and (Antonee) Robinson and are really happy with both. We need a right-back and if you can get one with the quality of Timothy and with his experience that is great.

“He has a great mentality, he can play left or right-back and he is going to give us very good solutions as he can play wing-back or full-back and he will be a great addition for us.”

Silva will be consigned to the stands for the third time in two seasons for Tuesday’s Carabao Cup tie against Spurs after picking up his third yellow card of the season.

The 46-year-old was cautioned for dissent towards the fourth official in Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Arsenal and will serve a one-game suspension.

Calvin Bassey is also unavailable after his red card at The Emirates but Tim Ream could return after serving a one-match ban.







