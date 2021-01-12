Ruben Loftus-Cheek is getting “better and better” according to Scott Parker.

The on-loan Chelsea midfielder has been rebuilding his fitness following an Achilles tendon rupture.







He has scored once, and started and finished just one of his 11 Fulham games so far.

He did get through 90 minutes in the 2-0 FA Cup win over QPR on Saturday and when the game went to extra time he made way for Denis Odoi.

At Tottenham, Loftus-Cheek will be expected to go the whole hog as Whites boss Parker seeks a solution to three games in seven days.

Loftus-Cheek will not be eligible to play against parent club Chelsea on Saturday under the terms of his loan.

“Ruben’s technically gifted and I see him getting better and better with each game,” Parker said.

“Goals, assists, grabbing games by the scruff of the neck are all elements he can do, and you can’t say that about many players. It just shows the capabilities that he has”.

Parker believes it was inevitable that Loftus-Cheek took time to find some form this season.

“He was out some time injury-wise,” Parker said.

“What he’s got now is the only run of games he’s had over the last 18 months and we’ve certainly seen improvements.

“He’s probably getting to know us a little bit more and what’s expected of him.

“I still see loads and loads of levels from him and where he wants to get to.”







