Angry Parker will ask half-fit players to face Tottenham

Fulham will ask a number of half-fit players to play against Tottenham – some of whom have had only three days’ preparation.

The squad was sorely hit by a Covid-19 outbreak 13 days ago which affected numerous players, according to Scott Parker.







After isolating at home for 10 days, the head coach has only had three days more to assemble a team for the re-arranged fixture that came out of the blue.

The Premier League foisted the match on Fulham at 9.30am yesterday on Monday and shifted Friday’s clash with Chelsea back 24 hours.

None from Ademola Lookman, Tosin Adarabioyo, Alphonse Areola, Tom Cairney, Andre-Frank Anguissa and Mario Lemina made an appearance in the 2-0 FA Cup win over QPR on Saturday – but most will make the journey to north London.

Parker is livid that Fulham have to play at such short notice.

The back story here is the Whites boss is the epitome of cool and calm. Goals scored;goals conceded – you never see Parker budge from his poker-face stance.

But “scandalous”, “angry”, “frustrated”, and “madness’ – were just four of the terms the normally unflappable Parker used to describe the sudden rescheduling.







