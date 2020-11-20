Lemina remains a doubt for Fulham’s clash with Everton

Scott Parker has the double headache of assessing returnees from international duty and a touch-and-go situation for Mario Lemina before selecting his team to face Everton on Sunday.

The Southampton midfielder hasn’t featured since the 2-1 home defeat by Crystal Palace at the end of October, when he was withdrawn with a hamstring injury, and Fulham’s head coach is not confident he will return this weekend.







“Mario has been training the last week, and he’s a lot closer than he was,” Parker said.

“But this game may come a bit too quick. We’ll see and we’ll make a decision a bit closer the time.”

Fulham lost seven squad members to their countries during the break, and all seven’s first training session back with their club was on Friday morning.

“The good news is that everyone’s back and healthy, but getting players back late brings its own problems,” Parker added.







