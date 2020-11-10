Fourth bottom would be ‘huge success’ for Fulham, says Parker

Fulham boss Scott Parker insists finishing fourth bottom would be a huge success this season.

Parker and co were brought back to earth with a bump on Saturday night, losing in added time to West Ham 1-0 – and made worse by a shocking penalty miss by Ademola Lookman right at the death.







It followed a heartening first win of the season, 2-0 against West Brom in the previous match, but the head coach has refused to get carried away then or now.

“Finishing fourth from bottom will be a huge success for us,” he said.

“We need to be comfortable being in or around this position – because that’s where we are.

“I want to be 10th in the league, but reality tells me that’s going to be very difficult, and not where we’re likely to be punching.

“I know where we’re likely to be punching, and that’s in and around the bottom four.

“I want my team to understand the peaks and the troughs, and with that the best way to come out with points.”

Parker held team meetings before a ball was kicked this season in a bid to hammer home the point.

You win one, you lose a couple more, but somehow claw enough points to stay in the top flight was the gist of the get-togethers.

“I set the picture at the start of the season in meetings; this is what it’s going to be like, and you have to understand it,” Parker explained.

“My experience tells me what we’re seeing now. Does that lack conviction, or belief? I don’t think so. I want to win more than anyone.”







