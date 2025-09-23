Fulham’s record signing Kevin suffers shoulder injury

Fulham are assessing a shoulder injury record-signing Kevin picked up during the Carabao Cup win against Cambridge United.

Emile Smith Rowe’s goal midway through the second half was enough to take the Whites into the fourth round.

However, worrying for Fulham, winger Kevin seemed to be in some pain as he went off late on.

Boss Marco Silva said: “We’ll have to see in the next few hours. It (the injury) is located in the shoulder and we’ll see if it’s something serious or not.

“Right now he is full of pain there and we have to wait to see and have clear feedback. Let’s see.”

Kevin, making his first start since his recent big-money move from Shakhtar Donetsk, was lively on the left-hand side.

Silva said: “He’s very talented, has something in terms of profile, something different – definitely very aggressive, one-on-one player, something that we are looking to strengthen our squad.

“It’s good to see him playing almost 90 minutes. He’s been involved in almost all the games he’s been with us. Step by step he is going to understand everything better.”