Fulham sign Kevin in club-record deal

Fulham have completed a club-record £34.6m deal to sign Kevin from Shakhtar Donetsk.

The Brazilian winger, 22, finalised the move ahead of Monday’s transfer deadline.

The transfer fee surpasses the £34m paid by Fulham for Emile Smith-Rowe from Arsenal last summer.

Kevin told the club’s media: “I am happy to be in the biggest league in the world, at a huge club, too.

“I’m very flattered for everything that’s happening in my life, and I hope to score a lot of goals this season and do great work here in Fulham.”