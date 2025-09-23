Smith Rowe’s goal takes Fulham through in Carabao Cup

Fulham 1 Smith Rowe (66′) Cambridge 0



Emile Smith Rowe’s goal took Fulham through to the fourth round of the Carabao Cup.

League Two side Cambridge United caused them some problems but the Whites broke the deadlock midway through the second half.

Raul Jimenez’s effort was parried by keeper Jake Eastwood and the loose ball fell to Timothy Castagne, whose low cross teed Smith Rowe up for a close-range tap-in.

Before that, Eastwood kept out a header from Jimenez and produced two saves to deny Harrison Reed, the second of which resulted in a corner which was headed wide by Jimenez.

Shayne Lavery had a couple of opportunities for Cambridge, but it was a game of few chances.

Worryingly for Fulham, record-signing Kevin went off late on after picking up a shoulder injury.

Fulham: Lecomte, Castagne, Diop, Cuenca, Robinson, Reed (King 60), Cairney, Traore (Chukwueze), Smith Rowe (Berge 82), Kevin (Wilson 87), Raul (Muniz 82).

Subs not used: Leno, Tete, Bassey, Kusi-Asare.

More to follow.