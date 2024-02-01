Fulham confirm Francois loan move

Tyrese Francois has completed a loan move to Danish side Vejle Boldklub until the end of the season, Fulham have confirmed.

The Australian 23-year-old has been included in the Fulham’s squad in recent months but has made only a handful of brief appearances off the bench.







Francois spent time with Croatian outfit HNK Gorica last season but the spell was curtailed prematurely due to injury.

Meanwhile, Fulham’s Chris Donnell has joined Scottish club Airdrieonians on loan for the rest of the season.







