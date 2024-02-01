Broja completes Fulham loan move

Fulham have completed the pre-deadline signing of Armando Broja on loan from Chelsea.

Chelsea have been open to selling the 22-year-old striker, who has also attracted interest from Wolves.

However, the asking price was not met and the two west London clubs agreed a deal for Broja to move to Craven Cottage for the rest of the season.

He has made 19 appearances for Chelsea this term, scoring two goals, having missed the second half of last season with a long-term knee injury.

“I’m really happy to be here and I can’t wait to get started,” Broja said after the move was confirmed.







