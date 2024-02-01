Fulham’s midfielder to join Danish side on loan

Fulham midfielder Tyrese Francois is set to complete a loan move to Danish side Vejle Boldklub until the end of the season.

The Australian 23-year-old has been included in the Fulham’s squad in recent months but has made only a handful of brief appearances off the bench.







Francois spent time with Croatian outfit HNK Gorica last season but the spell was curtailed prematurely due to injury.

Fulham boss Marco Silva said the club are still hoping to bring in a winger or a striker before tonight’s transfer window closes but hopes off striking a deal with Chelsea are fading with the club unwilling to pay the £5 million loan fee the Blues are demanding.

“We are preparing for the Burnley game on Saturday and that is the most important thing,” Silva said.

“We are hoping to do something but let’s see what can happen.”

Silva also confirmed Raul Jimenez and Issa Diop will miss the trip to Turf Moor due to hamstring injuries with Harry Wilson also out with a shoulder injury.

