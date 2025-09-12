Marco Silva says Fulham are short of midfield options after selling Andreas Pereira.

The Brazilian recently left Craven Cottage to sign for Palmeiras and Fulham did not sign a replacement.

Whites boss Silva said: “The reality is that we did not add one midfielder, which means that we are short in that area of the pitch.

“Now is the moment for us to cross our fingers (that we get) nothing in terms of injuries in that area of the pitch. If not, we are going to find another type of solution.”

Silva made his frustration clear during the recent transfer window about Fulham’s lack of signings.

The club eventually brought in new additions, but the Portuguese continues to suggest his hands have been somewhat tied.

Fulham short of midfield options, says Silva.#ffc pic.twitter.com/rij3zGmt8l — West London Sport (@WestLondonSport) September 12, 2025

Speaking on the eve of the home match against Leeds, Silva said: “What I want to tell you now, again, has been a bit of our story.

“The last three seasons before this one, we were the team in the Premier League that spent less. In terms of net spending, we were really near the bottom.

“This season we were really the bottom of the teams that spend money in the Premier League.

“It’s been our story and I’m here really to take the best of the players that we have, to make them better, to make the club to progress and to grow and to be very competitive in every match in the Premier League.”