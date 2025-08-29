Pereira seals move from Fulham to Palmeiras

Andreas Pereira has left Fulham to join Palmeiras for an undisclosed fee.

The Brazilian appeared in 119 games for the club, scoring 10 goals and providing 19 assists.

Pereira joined in 2022 from Manchester United and was a key cog in Marco Silva’s side as they finished 10th in the Whites’ first season back in the Premier League.

The 29 year-old is the third Brazilian to depart the club this summer, following Willian and Carlos Vinicius.