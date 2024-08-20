Deal agreed for Berge to join Fulham

Fulham have agreed a £20m deal to sign Burnley midfielder Sander Berge.

The Whites turned their attention to Berge, 26, after being unable to agree a fee with Manchester United for Scott McTominay.

They are keen to bring in a midfielder following the recent sale of Joao Palhinha to Bayern Munich.

And Burnley have accepted Fulham’s offer, paving the way for him to move to west London. He is expected to undergo a medical later today.

He mpressed in the Premier League last season despite the Clarets’ relegation. He scored in their 2-0 win at Fulham in December.

The Norway international joined Burnley last summer from Sheffield United, where he had a two-and-a-half-year spell.

Meanwhile, Fulham remain in negotiations with Crystal Palace over a possible return to Craven Cottage for former Whites loanee Joachim Andersen, but the two clubs have so far been unable to agree a fee for the Denmark defender.







