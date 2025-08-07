Fulham prospect King targeting England Under-21 spot

Fulham youngster Josh King is targeting more first-team action and an England Under-21 call-up during the coming season.

The 18-year-old is currently in the Under-19s set-up and has made eight appearances.

Under-21s boss Lee Carsley has delivered back-to-back European Championships trophies, beating Germany in the final earlier this summer and Spain in 2023.

And King, now firmly seen as a first-team squad member by Fulham boss Marco Silva, has his eyes on stepping up in the Three Lions ranks.

“I think that’s definitely my next goal,” King told West London Sport’s Fulham podcast – Jack Kelly on the Fulham Beat.

“I think with hopefully a few more first-team games and a few more first-team appearances this season, it will definitely be my goal for the rest of the season.

“I think I’ve got to keep working and have got to keep going with it and hopefully I’ll get an opportunity with the Under-21s soon.”

King recently signed a new four-year-deal at Craven Cottage and is seen as one of the most exciting young talents in the Premier League.

Several clubs were linked with him before he committed his future to the Whites.

But King said: I think it’s definitely the right decision. It’s the place I want to be.

“I’m actually delighted. I think it was something which had been in the works for a little bit.

“And it just feels really good to sort of have that security, to have that place which I can call my second home and continue to work hard and develop as a player and a person.

“I can just keep looking to become a better football player.”