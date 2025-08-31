Fulham on course for club-record Kevin signing

Fulham have agreed a club-record £34.6m deal to sign Kevin from Shakhtar Donetsk.

The Brazilian winger, 22, has travelled to London for a medical and is expected to complete the move ahead of Monday’s transfer deadline.

The deal will surpass the £34m paid by Fulham for Emile Smith-Rowe from Arsenal last summer.

Kevin is on course to become just Fulham’s second summer signing, with goalkeeper Benjamin Lecomte from Montpellier their only arrival so far.

Whites boss Marco Silva has made his frustration clear at the club’s lack of signings.

He has been keen to sign two wingers – a deal for AC Milan’s Samuel Chukwueze is also in the offing.

“The reality is that two seasons ago, or even last season, at this stage of the season we have signed probably two or three players, but this season is completely different,” Silva said recently.

“We had a plan and the plan did not go through. Simple as that and we have to look for ourselves.”