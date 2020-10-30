Fulham boss Parker admits he faces tough choice for West Brom game

Scott Parker admits he has a tough call who to leave out from Mario Lemina, Andre-Frank Anguissa and Harrison Reed against West Brom on Monday.

One of the three midfielders is going to be on the bench against Albion, with the Fulham head coach agreeing he has a big decision to make.







“That’s one part of the pitch where we’re very good on numbers, and we have numbers at centre-half as well,” he said.

“It’s down to me to pick the best combination for certain games to win games.

“They’re fighting each other; there’s a lot of competition for those places by the three players.”

Reed was recalled as a second-half substitute in the 2-0 home defeat by Crystal Palace last weekend following injury.

He replaced Lemina, while Anguissa was hooked in favour of Abou Kamara.

The latter lasted only 20 minutes before getting sent off for a foul on Eberechi Eze and is suspended.

Parker has fingers crossed they won’t concede first against West Brom, as they have in five out of the six Premier League matches so far.

The one occasion they took the lead, it produced Whites only point – against Sheffield United.

“If you score first it gives us something to hang on to, and history tells us that too,” added Parker.

“Psychologically it plays a part and we understand and are working on that.

“Last season, if we fell behind we could go on to score two or three, but this is a very different, much harder league”.







