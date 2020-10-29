Parker set to continue with Mitrovic as lone striker

Aleksandar Mitrovic will have to get used to being Fulham’s lone striker.

But head coach Scott Parker will stick to his guns – for the time being at least.

Mitrovic has endured a miserable spell.

He missed a penalty at Sheffield United, conceded one at the other end and missed a couple of chances to win it at the death.

At home last Saturday to Crystal Palace, the striker cut a forlorn figure to register another duck.

However, changing to a 4-4-2 formation is not on the cards, insists Parker.

Parker said: “What’s more important to us? “Do you take a player from somewhere (as a partner) and make us lighter somewhere else on the pitch? Is it more important to be solid at the back?

“I think we’re playing to his strengths. We’re number one in the league for crosses from open play. In the sense of getting the ball in the box we’re certainly doing that.

“But what we used last year, won’t necessarily work this year.

“We spent £10m-£12m with not much Premier League experience – and that’s a reality.

