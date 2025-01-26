Fulham assessing Wilson injury after loss to United

Wilson had to be taken off early in the second half of the game at Craven Cottage, where Lisandro Martinez’s fortuitous 78th-minute goal gave United victory.

“He twisted his ankle,” said Whites boss Marco Silva.

“We have to assess him. Difficult for me to say now how long (he) could be (out). Let’s hope it’s nothing serious.”

Martinez’s effort was United’s first on target.

Fulham were the better side for much of the game and Silva described the defeat as "cruel" and "unfair".








