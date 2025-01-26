Fulham beaten by fortuitous Man Utd winner

Fulham 0 Man Utd 1 78' Martinez

Fulham, who would have gone 10 points ahead of United had they won, had chances but were unable to take them.

Raul Jimenez was the biggest culprit, failing to hit the target after being set up by Antonee Robinson.

And the deadlock was broken when Martinez’s shot struck Whites midfielder Sasa Lukic and looped over keeper Bernd Leno.

It was United’s first effort on target – their first attempt on goal of any kind didn’t come until the 42nd minute.

Fulham went agonisingly close to a late equaliser when Joachim Andersen’s header from Andreas Pereira’s corner was cleared off the line by Toby Collyer.

Leno; Castagne, Andersen, Bassey, Robinson; Berge, Lukic (Cairney 83), Wilson (Traore 53) , Smith Rowe (Pereira 83), Iwobi; Jimenez (Muniz 63).







