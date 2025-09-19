Muniz in line for new Fulham contract

Marco Silva has hinted that Fulham striker Rodrigo Muniz is in line for a new contract.

Fulham rejected offers from Italian club Atalanta during the summer transfer window for Muniz and are now discussing a new deal for him.

Whites boss Silva explained: “Yes, it’s in the works. We are in conversations.

“The window was not busy in terms of players coming in or out, but it was a busy period in terms of conversations with other clubs and the players.”

Muniz scored on the opening day of the season against Brighton and has featured in all four league games so far.

“We expect soon to have some news for you and for our fans. Let’s see when it’s going to be the moment,” Silva added.

Meanwhile, Silva has insisted that speculation over his own future is “never a distraction”.