Silva insists contract situation is ‘never a distraction’

Fulham boss Marco Silva insists his contract situation will not be a distraction.

Silva is in the final year of his contract and there has been plenty of speculation about his future.

He said: “Yes, it’s true that I’m in the last year (of my) contract.

“One thing is that I’m not going to let the people talk about my contract situation – never will (it) be a distraction in this football club, never.”

Silva has been a huge success at Fulham, leading the club back to the Premier League and re-establishing it in the top flight.

He rejected offers from Saudi Arabia to stay at Craven Cottage and has suggested that talks about a new deal are taking place.

“The club knows and the people around me (know). I’m always in full focus in the club. Since I joined the club, I did renew in the middle of my journey here,” said Silva.

“If the club is going to speak with me, of course, we had some conversations last season, we are ready to sit. The approach is easy, we are always speaking, I’m always speaking, I’m in contact with the people from the club.

“The right timing will come for these conversations for sure. Until then, until the moment that we have something to announce or not, it’s never going to be a distraction.

“We have much more important things to talk about than my situation.”

Fulham face Brentford in a west London derby on Saturday evening.

They go into the game 11th in the table after the first four matches of the season – one place and one point above the Bees.

On the importance of the derby to fans, Silva said: “The players understand. Most of our players know what it means, because we didn’t change [the squad] much.

“They know the motivation. It’s going to be easy for the new players to understand. Everybody knows what to expect from the game.”