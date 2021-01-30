West Brom v Fulham player ratings

The proverbial game of two halves saw Fulham take a lead, lose it, and then come back to grab a point. Here’s how we rated each Whites player in the 2-2 draw at West Brom.







Alphonse Areola: 6

Had nothing to do but pick the ball out of the net twice, and neither West Brom goal was down to him. He made one low and comfortable save in the first half – and that was that.

Ola Aina: 7

Tidy performance from a right-sided defender, who’s got better match by match. He was unlucky his chest took a deflection for the first Albion goal, but otherwise a decent show.

Joachim Andersen: 9

Fulham’s best player by a mile. Always in the right place to put a foot in, look up, and find a team-mate. A top contender for find of the season.

Tosin Adarabioyo: 7

Never had a chance at Manchester City, but has taken to the Premier League like a duck to water. A wise head on young shoulders, who alongside Andersen mostly stifled Albion’s attack.

Bobby Decordova-Reid: 6

Great finish for the first goal, but hitting the post when though, and skying over in the box, proved costly. It was another example of what Scott Parker calls the “fine margins” between winning and drawing. It might seem harsh on a man who hit the back of the net, but after the misses he went Awol and was substituted.

Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa: 6

It’s infrequent when ‘Frank’ has minimal impact on a match, but this was one of those. Albion had done their homework to nullify a potent threat And maybe the mammoth efforts from recent games caught up with him in this one.

Mario Lemina: 5

Had a decent spell towards the end of the first half after an average start, but then reverted to chasing ball before he was substituted.

Antonee Robinson: 7

An OK return after a three-match suspension. Was often left stranded as he sought a team-mate from out on the left.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek: 8

Busy and strong in attack. The ball never quite ran for Loftus-Cheek, but he never let Albion off the hook.

Aleksandar Mitrovic: 8

The best performance from the Serb striker in a very long while. Mitro the provider rather than scorer – his one-touch play brought others into it, and his pass for the first Fulham goal was top dollar.

Ademola Lookman: 6

Often looks forlorn when his attempts at goal don’t come off. But with the ball at his feet, there is no better in the Fulham squad. Spent a fair bit of the time appealing for fouls referee Anthony Taylor was never going to give, and needs more support in the final third.

Ivan Cavaleiro: 7

Stooped to snaffle a point with a fine header and generally looked lively after coming on.

Harrison Reed: 7

A terrific cross for the Fulham equaliser and helped energise a flagging side after he came on.







