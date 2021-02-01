Kamara and Le Marchand leave Fulham on loan

Fulham striker Aboubakar Kamara has joined French side Dijon on loan for the rest of the season.

The Whites are short of attacking options but are looking to push through a pre-deadline deal to take Josh Maja on loan from Bordeaux.

Kamara is under contract until 2024 but has started only 23 league games since being signed from Amiens in 2017.

Middlesbrough were also interested in him but he opted for a return to France.

Meanwhile, out-of-favour Fulham defender Maxime Le Marchand has joined Royal Antwerp on loan for the rest of the season.







