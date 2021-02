Fulham are in talks over a possible deal to sign former Sunderland striker Josh Maja on loan from Bordeaux until the end of the season.

Former Manchester City trainee Maja, 22, joined the French outfit in 2018.







Scott Parker’s side are currently seven points from safety following 17th-placed Brighton’s shock win over Tottenham on Sunday and have been looking to sign another striker, with Aleksander Mitrovic having not found the net since September.

