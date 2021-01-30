Cavaleiro’s equaliser rescues vital point for Fulham

West Brom 2 Fulham 2 10' Decordova-Reid 47' Bartley 66' Pereira 77' Cavaleiro

Ivan Cavaleiro’s equaliser earned Fulham a crucial point.

They totally dominated the first half at The Hawthorns and led at the interval courtesy of Bobby Decordova-Reid’s 10th-minute opener.







West Brom, a place below third-bottom Fulham in the table, hit back, with Kyle Bartley equalising soon after the interval and Matheus Pereira putting the hosts ahead midway through the second half.

The tide seemed to have turned against the Whites – but a double change by boss Scott Parker emphatically paid off.

Harrison Reed delivered a brilliant cross from the right for his fellow substitute Cavaleiro to score with a diving header.

Fulham’s first goal was beautifully worked, with the recalled Aleksandar Mitrovic controlling Ademola Lookman’s ball forward and then playing in DeCordova Reid, who fired home after racing down the right.

However, the visitors were punished for not taking their chances to score again before the break.

Decordova-Reid shot against the post from a similar position to the one from which he had scored, and sent another effort over the bar, while Lookman was denied by Albion keeper Sam Johnstone.

West Brom, diabolical in the first half, drew level two minutes into the second when Bartley steered Pereira’s deflected left-wing cross into the far corner of the net.

Worse followed for Fulham when Pereira got in front of Ola Aina to meet Mbaye Diagne’s cross and score from close range, but they battled on and were rewarded with Cavaleiro’s third goal of the season.

Fulham: Areola, Andersen, Aina (Tete 81), Tosin, Decordova-Reid (Cavalerio. 72), Lemina (Reed 72), Anguissa, Robinson, Lookman, Loftus-Cheek, Mitrovic,

Subs not used: Rodak, Hector, Ream, Onomah, Kebano, Kamara,

