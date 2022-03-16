Transfer gossip: Fulham tipped to target Gomez

Some of the recent transfer speculation involving Fulham…

Fulham are interested in signing Joe Gomez as well as Neco Williams from Liverpool this summer, according to the Daily Express.

Williams has been hugely impressive since being signed on loan by the Whites, who are on course for a return to the Premier League.

The club have been tipped to target another loan deal for Williams for next season or potentially sign him on a permanent basis.







And The Express say Fulham could move for England international centre-back Gomez as well.

The newspaper say Liverpool rate Gomez at around £23m and that this could be a stumbling block to a deal.

Carvalho speculation

There continues to be speculation over the future of Fabio Carvalho.

A deal was agreed ahead of the recent deadline for Carvalho to sign for Liverpool, but the move was not completed before the transfer window closed.

It meant that the 19-year-old, whose Fulham contract expires this summer, ended up staying at Craven Cottage – for the time being at least.

There has therefore been speculation that another club could come in for Carvalho at the end of the season.

And the Daily Star Sunday claim Manchester United could look to pip Liverpool to the signing.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that the Merseyside club are still keen to sign Carvalho.

Klopp recently said: “We are still interested, it would be crazy if not. But at the moment it’s not in our hands.”

The Sun and Daily Express are among newspapers to have claimed that AC Milan could make a move for him.







