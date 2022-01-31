Liverpool looking to complete deal to sign Carvalho

Liverpool are looking to complete a deal to sign Fulham youngster Fabio Carvalho in a move that would see the 19-year-old loaned back to the Whites until the end of the season.

The Reds want to snap up Carvalho, who is out of contract at the end of the season, despite Fulham being reluctant to let him leave as they look to wrap up promotion back to the Premier League at the first attempt.







Marco Silva said on Friday that Carvalho, who has enjoyed a superb season under his guidance with seven goals in 18 appearances after being overlooked by former Fulham boss Scott Parker, will remain at the club until the end of the season.

However, the club risk losing the talented teenager to a fee decided by a tribunal if they do not agree a deal for him to go.

That is something the club’s board are keen to avoid after the Professional Football Compensation Committee ruled that Liverpool must pay just £1.2m for Harvey Elliott – potentially rising to £4.3m last year – after he left Craven Cottage for Anfield in July 2019.







