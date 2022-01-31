Carvalho’s move to Liverpool from Fulham falls through

Fabio Carvalho’s proposed move from Liverpool to Fulham is off.

A deal was agreed in principle for Carvalho, who is out of contract at the end of the season, to join the Merseyside club but the transfer did not go through before Monday’s 11pm deadline.

The move leaves Fulham with the prospect of losing the Portugal-born England Under-19 international on a free transfer to a European club or to another English side with a fee to be decided by a transfer tribunal.

Veteran defender Denis Odoi has departed Fulham after five-and-a-half years at the club to return to Belgium where he has joined Club Bruges for an undisclosed fee.

Odoi made 177 appearances for the Whites and scored seven goals since his arrival in the summer of 2016 and his exit has facilitated the loan signing of Liverpool defender Neco Williams in a move that was completed just before the window officially shut on Monday.

“Neco is a great young talent and I’m delighted to welcome him to Fulham for the rest of the season,” said Fulham’s sporting director Tony Khan.

“It’s important, especially with Denis now leaving the Club, to bring in a player of Neco’s quality to ensure the strength of the squad.”

Winger Sylvester Jaspar, 20, has also left the club for Scottish side Hibernian on loan with view to a permanent move to the Edinburgh club.







