Cup exit a ‘punch in the stomach’ for Fulham – Silva

Marco Silva described Fulham’s FA Cup quarter-final defeat as “a big punch in our stomach” – and insisted they should have played against 10 men for much of the match.

Crystal Palace stormed to a 3-0 victory at Craven Cottage, crushing their opponents’ hopes of a trip to Wembley and of potentially reaching the final for the first time in 50 years.

Silva’s side started well, with Rodrigo Muniz and Andreas Pereira missing chances to put them ahead.

But they were two down at the interval after former QPR star Ebere Eze fired in a brilliant opener and then set up the Eagles’ second goal.

“No-one expected what happened after (the first 20 minutes), but the game is not 20 minutes,” said the Whites boss.

“We had two great chances in those 20 minutes from Pereira and Muniz, but the reality is we didn’t score. We were not strong in both ends (of the pitch).”

Fulham felt aggrieved that Palace midfielder Adam Wharton was not sent off during the first half, when the match was still goalless.

Wharton was booked for a 14th-minute foul on Willian but avoided a second yellow card following a clash with Muniz.

Fulham boss Silva insists Palace's Wharton should have been sent off. pic.twitter.com/MI57CA56Um — West London Sport (@WestLondonSport) March 29, 2025

“Against 10 men, anything can happen, but 80-90% of the time we are going to win that game,” said Silva.

“If you ask me what is my opinion, of course it should have been a second yellow card.

"Rogrigo is there, the ball is not there, and if you kick an opposition player it should be a second yellow card."








