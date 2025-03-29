Fulham v Crystal Palace player ratings

Fulham suffered a hugely disappointing FA Cup quarter-final exit at Craven Cottage. Here’s how we rated each Whites player in the 3-0 defeat by Crystal Palace.







Bernd Leno: 6

Left badly exposed for all three Palace goals.

Timothy Castagne: 5

Had a tough time on the flank, with Ebere Eze in great form and Tyrick Mitchell pushing forward. But Castagne wasn’t helped by team-mates who were often slow to offer any cover.

Joachim Andersen: 6

Showed his class at times against his former club but was too slow to close down Eze in the build-up to the second goal.

Calvin Bassey: 5

Had some great moments in the first half, not least when he galloped forward and sent up a chance for Andreas Pereira. But Ismaila Sarr got in front of him to head in the second goal and, for the third, Bassey misjudged a step up to try to catch Eddie Nketiah offside.

Antonee Robinson: 6

Lively in the opening half-hour as Fulham threatened on their left. But the game swung Palace’s way after that and Robinson was replacedby Ryan Sessegnon as the Whites tried to find a way back into the game.

Sasa Lukic: 6

Unable to stop Eze shifting away from him before firing in the opener, but other than that Lukic did a solid job defensively and was tidy on the ball before being taken off in the second half.

Sander Berge: 6

Worked hard in midfield. Produced a lovely flick to send Alex Iwobi away down the left in the second half.

Andreas Pereira: 5

Poor. Missed a good chance when he dragged a first-half shot wide, and gave the ball away a number of times before being taken off in the second half.

Willian: 7

Did well on the left, particularly during early Fulham pressure. Also got through a lot of work off the ball.

Alex Iwobi: 6

Another Fulham player who started really well, taking up some excellent positions out wide, before Palace suddenly took control.

Rodrigo Muniz: 6

Fired wide early on after superbly evading a couple of challenges. The game could have been very different had he Muniz put that away.







