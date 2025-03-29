Fulham crushed by Eze-inspired Palace in quarter-final

Fulham 0

Crystal Palace 3 Eze (34′)

Sarr (38′)

Nketiah (75′)

Fulham suffered a hugely disappointing FA Cup quarter-final defeat at Craven Cottage.

Former QPR star Ebere Eze starred for Crystal Palace, scoring a brilliant opening goal and then setting up Ismaila Sarr for the Eagles’ second.

Eddie Nketiah added a 75th-minute third to seal the south London side’s trip to Wembley.

Palace took control by scoring twice in the space of three minutes late in the first half.

Eze collected Tyrick Mitchell’s pass on the left and cut inside before sending an unstoppable strike into the far corner of the net.

Eze then ambled down the left and crossed for Sarr, who got in front of Calvin Bassey to head home.

Both teams had gone close before those quickfire goals.

Fulham striker Rodrigo Muniz fired wide after dodging a couple of challenges, Andreas Pereira shot wide after being set up by Bassey, and Palace’s Jefferson Lerma hit the bar with a spectacular 25-yard volley.

Palace defended well in the second half and increased their lead when Nketiah slotted past keeper Bernd Leno after being put through by Daichi Kamada.

Fulham: Leno, Castagne, Andersen, Bassey, Robinson (Sessegnon 70), Berge, Lukic (Smith Rowe 63), Pereira (Traore 63), Iwobi, (Cairney 82) Willian (Jimenez 70), Muniz.

Subs not used: Benda, Diop, Cuenca, Reed.







