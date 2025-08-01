McAvoy returns to Wealdstone on permanent deal

Connor McAvoy has joined Wealdstone on a permanent deal.

The 23-year-old Chertsey-born defender, who was released by Fulham this summer, has previously had two loan spells with the Stones.

McAvoy has represented Scotland at a number of age levels, including Under-21, and played north of the border during time on loan at Partick and Ayr.

He ended last season on loan at Wealdstone, having also been there for much of the 2021-22 campaign.

“I’m delighted. This club has become a second home to me in the last couple of years,” McAvoy said after completing his move.

“I know the club really well and having the option to come here permanently was one I couldn’t turn down,

“The fans have supported me really well in both of my spells here and have helped me try to return to the level I know I can play at.”

Meanwhile, Harry Wilson has told West London Sport he is “not close yet” to signing a new contract but is happy at the club.