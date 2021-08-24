Zappacosta leaves Chelsea to return to Atalanta

Davide Zappacosta has left Chelsea and returned to Atalanta.

Zappacosta, 29, joined the Blues from Torino four years ago and was unable to establish himself as a first-team regular. He has since returned to Italy for loan spells with Roma and Genoa.

The Italy international full-back was behind the likes of Cesar Azpilicueta and Reece James in the pecking order at Chelsea and the club have allowed him to move on.

He began his career with Atalanta before joining Torino in 2015.

