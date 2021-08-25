Striker Ugbo completes move to Genk

Ike Ugbo has completed a permanent move from Chelsea to Genk.

The 22-year-old has chosen to stay in Belgium, where he impressed last season while on loan at Cercle Brugge, scoring 16 goals in 32 league appearances.







A number of clubs approached Chelsea about Ugbo but Genk have won the race to sign him.

Ugbo is a product of the Blues’ academy but did not make a first-team appearance for the club.

He has, however, played senior football in England during loan spells with Barnsley. MK Dons and Scunthorpe.







