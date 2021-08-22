Arsenal v Chelsea player ratings

Romelu Lukaku scored as Chelsea comfortably saw off Arsenal. Here’s how we rated each Blues player in the 2-0 win at the Emirates Stadium.







Edouard Mendy: 7

Did not have a great deal to do but was sharp when called into action – particularly when sprinting from his line to swiftly clear the danger after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was sent racing through on goal.

Cesar Azpilicueta: 7

Typically composed and reliable at the back. Denied Emile Smith Rowe with a crucial last-ditch challenge during Arsenal’s best spell of the game.

Andreas Christensen: 7

Cool and calm at the heart of the defence, although he was grateful to Mendy for being alert to the danger when Aubameyang got in behind the Dane.

Antonio Rudiger: 7

Faultless defensively and linked up well with Marcos Alonso on the left-hand side.

Reece James: 8

An emphatic return to the starting line-up for James, who set up the opening goal for Lukaku and then doubled the lead to effectively win the match. Operated like an out and out winger for much of the game and was too hot for Arsenal to handle.

Jorginho: 7

Pulled the strings in the first half as Chelsea dominated, but did have a sticky spell in the second half when the home side were able to play through him in midfield.

Mateo Kovacic: 7

Did a very solid job in midfield and was involved in the build-up to Lukaku’s opener. Played well.

Marcos Alonso: 7

Given some early problems by Smith Rowe but went on to have the upper hand. Involved in the build-up to the second goal and was a constant outlet for his team on the left.

Mason Mount: 8

Bright and inventive as always. Set up James’ goal and delivered a cross for Lukaku which almost led to a third for Chelsea. Picked up space at will and was a major problem for Arsenal.

Kai Havertz: 7

Worked tirelessly up front in support of Lukaku and was always a worry for the Gunners back line. Missed a late chance to score though when he shot straight at keeper Bernd Leno from close range.

Romelu Lukaku: 8

A superb second debut for the striker, who scored after just 15 minutes, was excellent throughout and would have scored again but for a brilliant save by Leno, who somehow managed to push Lukaku’s header on to the bar.

N’Golo Kante: 6

A welcome return for Kante, who was typically energetic after coming on for the final 18 minutes. Hakim Ziyech, back after injury, was later introduced as well.







